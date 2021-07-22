Moving iMage Technologies Inc. [MITQ] moved up 12.44: Why It’s Important

Moving iMage Technologies Inc. [AMEX: MITQ] jumped around 0.51 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $4.61 at the close of the session, up 12.44%. The company report on July 19, 2021 that Moving iMage Technologies Receives Award to Provide Equipment for New Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Location.

— New Alamo Theater Currently Scheduled to Open in Fall 2021 in Washington, D.C. –.

— Contract Represents First Major Order Following Theater Construction Delays Due to Pandemic –.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.43M shares, MITQ reached a trading volume of 2849873 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Moving iMage Technologies Inc. is set at 4.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for MITQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.17.

Moving iMage Technologies Inc. [MITQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.98.

Moving iMage Technologies Inc. [MITQ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Moving iMage Technologies Inc. [MITQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.70 and a Gross Margin at +26.48. Moving iMage Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.40.

Return on Total Capital for MITQ is now -96.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -163.97. Additionally, MITQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 157.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.48.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.14.