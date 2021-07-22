MKM Partners lifts CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

CNX Resources Corporation [NYSE: CNX] surged by $0.04 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $13.06 during the day while it closed the day at $12.66. The company report on July 8, 2021 that CNX Resources Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call Schedule.

CNX Resources Corp. (NYSE: CNX) will announce its financial results for Q2 2021 at 6:45 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, July 29. At that time, CNX will issue a brief press release containing a link to presentation materials providing a Q2 2021 update, which will be available on CNX’s Investor Relations website. This release will be followed by a conference call and webcast.

Conference Call Information.

CNX Resources Corporation stock has also loss -4.45% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CNX stock has declined by -5.45% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 1.69% and gained 17.22% year-on date.

The market cap for CNX stock reached $2.88 billion, with 219.92 million shares outstanding and 215.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.58M shares, CNX reached a trading volume of 3589457 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CNX Resources Corporation [CNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNX shares is $16.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for CNX Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 21, 2021, representing the official price target for CNX Resources Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CNX Resources Corporation is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

CNX stock trade performance evaluation

CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.45. With this latest performance, CNX shares dropped by -7.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.65 for CNX Resources Corporation [CNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.80, while it was recorded at 12.65 for the last single week of trading, and 12.56 for the last 200 days.

CNX Resources Corporation [CNX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.08 and a Gross Margin at +10.86. CNX Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.55.

Return on Total Capital for CNX is now -1.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.38. Additionally, CNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] managed to generate an average of -$1,072,672 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.CNX Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNX Resources Corporation go to 35.70%.

CNX Resources Corporation [CNX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,562 million, or 92.90% of CNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNX stocks are: SOUTHEASTERN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/TN/ with ownership of 29,541,009, which is approximately -16.805% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,204,414 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $344.41 million in CNX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $229.34 million in CNX stock with ownership of nearly 1.154% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CNX Resources Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 128 institutional holders increased their position in CNX Resources Corporation [NYSE:CNX] by around 22,089,715 shares. Additionally, 128 investors decreased positions by around 19,625,515 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 160,664,798 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 202,380,028 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNX stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,391,241 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 5,253,833 shares during the same period.