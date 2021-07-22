MetLife Inc. [MET] Is Currently 2.24 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

MetLife Inc. [NYSE: MET] gained 2.24% on the last trading session, reaching $58.99 price per share at the time. The company report on July 15, 2021 that MetLife Recognized for Disability Equality.

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) announced that it has received a top score on the Disability Equality IndexÂ® (DEI), making the company a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” for the fifth year in a row.

The DEI â€“ a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities, the nationâ€™s largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network â€“ is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions that they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality. The 2021 index measured culture and leadership, enterprise-wide access, employment practices, community engagement, and supplier diversity.

MetLife Inc. represents 885.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $52.59 billion with the latest information. MET stock price has been found in the range of $58.39 to $59.67.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.86M shares, MET reached a trading volume of 5017780 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MET shares is $71.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MET stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for MetLife Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $45 to $52. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2021, representing the official price target for MetLife Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $39 to $55, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on MET stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MetLife Inc. is set at 1.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for MET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for MET in the course of the last twelve months was 5.46.

MetLife Inc. [MET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.29. With this latest performance, MET shares dropped by -1.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.21% over the last 6 months â€“ not to mention a rise of 53.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.22 for MetLife Inc. [MET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.12, while it was recorded at 57.75 for the last single week of trading, and 54.39 for the last 200 days.

MetLife Inc. [MET]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MetLife Inc. [MET] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.92. MetLife Inc.â€™s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.97.

Return on Total Capital for MET is now 9.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MetLife Inc. [MET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.48. Additionally, MET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MetLife Inc. [MET] managed to generate an average of $116,280 per employee.

MetLife Inc. [MET]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MetLife Inc. go to 4.83%.

An analysis of insider ownership at MetLife Inc. [MET]

There are presently around $39,505 million, or 78.60% of MET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MET stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 65,261,530, which is approximately 1.638% of the companyâ€™s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 64,511,065 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.81 billion in MET stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.46 billion in MET stock with ownership of nearly -1.671% of the companyâ€™s market capitalization.

Positions in MetLife Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 490 institutional holders increased their position in MetLife Inc. [NYSE:MET] by around 49,848,185 shares. Additionally, 500 investors decreased positions by around 49,497,382 shares, while 155 investors held positions by with 570,337,426 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 669,682,993 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MET stock had 125 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,167,846 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 4,842,790 shares during the same period.