Maxim Group slashes price target on Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. [XTNT] – find out why.

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. [AMEX: XTNT] slipped around -0.01 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.41 at the close of the session, down -0.70%. The company report on May 11, 2021 that Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:XTNT) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 11, 2021 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/78946.

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. stock is now 17.88% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. XTNT Stock saw the intraday high of $1.85 and lowest of $1.33 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.58, which means current price is +19.49% above from all time high which was touched on 02/26/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 386.54K shares, XTNT reached a trading volume of 21053570 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. [XTNT]?

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group dropped their target price from $18 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2018, representing the official price target for Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for XTNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

How has XTNT stock performed recently?

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. [XTNT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.70. With this latest performance, XTNT shares dropped by -12.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XTNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.54 for Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. [XTNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5916, while it was recorded at 1.3500 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7214 for the last 200 days.

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. [XTNT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. [XTNT] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.41 and a Gross Margin at +64.48. Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.17.

Return on Total Capital for XTNT is now -2.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. [XTNT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 127.76. Additionally, XTNT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. [XTNT] managed to generate an average of -$63,845 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.26.Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. [XTNT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XTNT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. [XTNT]

There are presently around $105 million, or 95.90% of XTNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XTNT stocks are: ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 72,873,494, which is approximately 0.097% of the company’s market cap and around 0.45% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 921,771 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.3 million in XTNT stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.53 million in XTNT stock with ownership of nearly 148.2% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. [AMEX:XTNT] by around 764,268 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 205,498 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 73,534,032 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,503,798 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XTNT stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 120,940 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 198,776 shares during the same period.