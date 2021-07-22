Marriott International Inc. [MAR] gain 6.40% so far this year. What now?

Marriott International Inc. [NASDAQ: MAR] gained 3.95% or 5.33 points to close at $140.36 with a heavy trading volume of 2783637 shares. The company report on July 12, 2021 that Fairfield by Marriott Celebrates its Brand Debut in Vietnam with the Opening of Fairfield by Marriott South Binh Duong.

Fairfield by Marriott, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands, announced the opening of Fairfield by Marriott South Binh Duong, celebrating the brand’s debut in Vietnam. Located in the Binh Duong province and inspired by the beauty of simplicity and warm hospitality, the 181-room hotel delivers an inviting and seamless experience, poised to become the destination-of-choice for travelers in southern Vietnam.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Fairfield by Marriott to Vietnam with the opening of Fairfield by Marriott South Binh Duong,” said Rajeev Menon, President, Asia Pacific (excluding China), Marriott International. “The opening marks the fifth brand entry within Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio into the fast-growing country of Vietnam – a testament to our focus on bringing a diversified portfolio for different types of travelers. We look forward to expanding our portfolio further across Vietnam to offer new accommodations in attractive destinations.”.

It opened the trading session at $135.43, the shares rose to $141.07 and dropped to $135.43, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MAR points out that the company has recorded 10.76% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -72.64% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.06M shares, MAR reached to a volume of 2783637 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Marriott International Inc. [MAR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAR shares is $147.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Marriott International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $110 to $150. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Marriott International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $140, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on MAR stock. On October 13, 2020, analysts increased their price target for MAR shares from 83 to 95.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marriott International Inc. is set at 3.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 194.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAR in the course of the last twelve months was 45.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for MAR stock

Marriott International Inc. [MAR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.52. With this latest performance, MAR shares dropped by -1.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.38 for Marriott International Inc. [MAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 140.64, while it was recorded at 136.16 for the last single week of trading, and 132.36 for the last 200 days.

Marriott International Inc. [MAR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marriott International Inc. [MAR] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.10 and a Gross Margin at +17.99. Marriott International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.51.

Return on Total Capital for MAR is now 10.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marriott International Inc. [MAR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,638.60. Additionally, MAR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 96.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,331.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 85.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marriott International Inc. [MAR] managed to generate an average of -$2,207 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Marriott International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Marriott International Inc. [MAR]

There are presently around $27,365 million, or 61.20% of MAR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,583,346, which is approximately -6.969% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 16,476,498 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.31 billion in MAR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.27 billion in MAR stock with ownership of nearly 1.148% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marriott International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 510 institutional holders increased their position in Marriott International Inc. [NASDAQ:MAR] by around 17,834,372 shares. Additionally, 396 investors decreased positions by around 16,378,860 shares, while 195 investors held positions by with 160,748,871 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 194,962,103 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAR stock had 130 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,106,493 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 3,219,745 shares during the same period.