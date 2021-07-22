Market cap of Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] reaches 25.99B – now what?

Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE: WY] jumped around 0.43 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $34.08 at the close of the session, up 1.28%. The company report on July 8, 2021 that Weyerhaeuser Completes Sale of 145,000 Acres of Timberlands in Washington’s North Cascades.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) announced the completion of the sale of 145,000 acres of timberlands in the North Cascades region of Washington to Hampton Resources for $266 million. The transaction was announced in April 2021, and the company anticipates no tax liability in conjunction with the sale.

ABOUT WEYERHAEUSERWeyerhaeuser Company, one of the world’s largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2020, we generated $7.5 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,400 people who serve customers worldwide. We are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY. Learn more at www.weyerhaeuser.com.

Weyerhaeuser Company stock is now 1.64% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WY Stock saw the intraday high of $34.2826 and lowest of $33.85 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 41.68, which means current price is +10.40% above from all time high which was touched on 05/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.70M shares, WY reached a trading volume of 3785613 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WY shares is $40.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WY stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Weyerhaeuser Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Weyerhaeuser Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $37 to $50, while Raymond James kept a Strong Buy rating on WY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Weyerhaeuser Company is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for WY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for WY in the course of the last twelve months was 14.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

How has WY stock performed recently?

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.79. With this latest performance, WY shares dropped by -0.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.51 for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.65, while it was recorded at 33.87 for the last single week of trading, and 33.82 for the last 200 days.

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.92 and a Gross Margin at +33.95. Weyerhaeuser Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.58.

Return on Total Capital for WY is now 10.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.93. Additionally, WY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] managed to generate an average of $85,041 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Weyerhaeuser Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Weyerhaeuser Company go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]

There are presently around $21,182 million, or 84.80% of WY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 116,831,564, which is approximately 1.303% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 65,443,284 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.23 billion in WY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.79 billion in WY stock with ownership of nearly -0.354% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Weyerhaeuser Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 403 institutional holders increased their position in Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE:WY] by around 38,378,036 shares. Additionally, 381 investors decreased positions by around 36,317,541 shares, while 190 investors held positions by with 546,846,176 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 621,541,753 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WY stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,084,040 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 4,936,193 shares during the same period.