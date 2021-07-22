Market cap of NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] reaches 14.76B – now what?

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NASDAQ: NLOK] price plunged by -0.85 percent to reach at -$0.22. The company report on July 22, 2021 that Engaging Employees in Environmental Stewardship.

NortonLifeLock relaunches environmental program, Part 1.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– NortonLifeLock.

A sum of 4541362 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.64M shares. NortonLifeLock Inc. shares reached a high of $25.81 and dropped to a low of $25.39 until finishing in the latest session at $25.59.

The one-year NLOK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.67. The average equity rating for NLOK stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLOK shares is $28.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLOK stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for NortonLifeLock Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2021, representing the official price target for NortonLifeLock Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on NLOK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NortonLifeLock Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLOK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for NLOK in the course of the last twelve months was 45.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

NLOK Stock Performance Analysis:

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.91. With this latest performance, NLOK shares dropped by -6.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLOK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.06 for NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.14, while it was recorded at 25.86 for the last single week of trading, and 22.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NortonLifeLock Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.43 and a Gross Margin at +82.91. NortonLifeLock Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.28.

Return on Total Capital for NLOK is now 28.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.74. Additionally, NLOK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 115.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] managed to generate an average of $248,571 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.NortonLifeLock Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

NLOK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLOK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NortonLifeLock Inc. go to 14.80%.

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,499 million, or 93.40% of NLOK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLOK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 63,228,023, which is approximately 0.187% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 62,746,098 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.61 billion in NLOK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.21 billion in NLOK stock with ownership of nearly -2.071% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NortonLifeLock Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 230 institutional holders increased their position in NortonLifeLock Inc. [NASDAQ:NLOK] by around 45,951,099 shares. Additionally, 284 investors decreased positions by around 48,543,265 shares, while 83 investors held positions by with 433,007,489 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 527,501,853 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLOK stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,870,068 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 11,673,743 shares during the same period.