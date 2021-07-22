Market cap of Gores Holdings V Inc. [GRSV] reaches 656.91M – now what?

Gores Holdings V Inc. [NASDAQ: GRSV] gained 0.50% or 0.05 points to close at $10.02 with a heavy trading volume of 2988445 shares. The company report on July 8, 2021 that Gores Holdings V Announces Special Meeting Date.

Reminds all stockholders to vote before the August 3, 2021 deadline.

Gores Holdings V, Inc. (“Gores Holdings V” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GRSV, GRSVU and GRSVW), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of The Gores Group, LLC, a global investment firm founded in 1987, announced that the Company will hold a Special Meeting (in lieu of its 2021 annual stockholders meeting) at 9:00 a.m., Eastern time, on August 3, 2021, for its stockholders to consider and vote on, among other things, its previously announced proposed business combination pursuant to which Gores Holdings V will merge with a subsidiary of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. ( “Ardagh Metal Packaging” or “AMP”), a global leader in the supply of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans, and AMP will become a publicly traded company. The Company was advised that the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) had declared effective the registration statement (the “Registration Statement”) on Form F-4 filed by Ardagh Metal Packaging with respect to the proposed business combination.

It opened the trading session at $9.98, the shares rose to $10.02 and dropped to $9.97, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GRSV points out that the company has recorded -6.96% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -3.73% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 510.64K shares, GRSV reached to a volume of 2988445 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Gores Holdings V Inc. [GRSV]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gores Holdings V Inc. is set at 0.13 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for GRSV stock

Gores Holdings V Inc. [GRSV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.20. With this latest performance, GRSV shares dropped by -3.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.96% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRSV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.70 for Gores Holdings V Inc. [GRSV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.22, while it was recorded at 9.98 for the last single week of trading.

Gores Holdings V Inc. [GRSV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gores Holdings V Inc. [GRSV] managed to generate an average of -$216,915 per employee.Gores Holdings V Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Gores Holdings V Inc. [GRSV]

58 institutional holders increased their position in Gores Holdings V Inc. [NASDAQ:GRSV] by around 24,375,615 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 17,355,808 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 3,418,738 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,150,161 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRSV stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,392,123 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 9,620,308 shares during the same period.