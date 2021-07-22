Market cap of eBay Inc. [EBAY] reaches 47.56B – now what?

eBay Inc. [NASDAQ: EBAY] gained 0.42% on the last trading session, reaching $69.86 price per share at the time. The company report on July 14, 2021 that eBay Signs Agreement to Sell Part of its Adevinta Stake to Permira.

Company to receive $2.25 billion in cash, sale expected to close by end of year.

eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY), a global commerce leader that connects millions of buyers and sellers around the world, announced that it has reached an agreement with Permira to sell approximately 125 million shares of its stake in Adevinta for an estimated total consideration of $2.25 billion1. The price represents an approximate 7% discount to the 10-day volume weighted average price (VWAP) of Adevinta shares as of July 12, and a 5% discount to the 30-day VWAP as of July 12.

eBay Inc. represents 681.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $47.56 billion with the latest information. EBAY stock price has been found in the range of $69.23 to $70.07.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.61M shares, EBAY reached a trading volume of 6065245 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about eBay Inc. [EBAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBAY shares is $69.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for eBay Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna dropped their target price from $75 to $66. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2021, representing the official price target for eBay Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on EBAY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for eBay Inc. is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.91.

Trading performance analysis for EBAY stock

eBay Inc. [EBAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.69. With this latest performance, EBAY shares gained by 8.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.03 for eBay Inc. [EBAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.26, while it was recorded at 68.86 for the last single week of trading, and 58.09 for the last 200 days.

eBay Inc. [EBAY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and eBay Inc. [EBAY] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.35 and a Gross Margin at +75.62. eBay Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.79.

Return on Total Capital for EBAY is now 23.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 79.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, eBay Inc. [EBAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 228.67. Additionally, EBAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 228.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, eBay Inc. [EBAY] managed to generate an average of $200,157 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.eBay Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

eBay Inc. [EBAY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for eBay Inc. go to 13.18%.

An analysis of insider ownership at eBay Inc. [EBAY]

There are presently around $41,491 million, or 90.50% of EBAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EBAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 50,186,498, which is approximately -0.384% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 46,710,053 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.26 billion in EBAY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.08 billion in EBAY stock with ownership of nearly -3.145% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in eBay Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 513 institutional holders increased their position in eBay Inc. [NASDAQ:EBAY] by around 43,382,544 shares. Additionally, 478 investors decreased positions by around 68,005,413 shares, while 171 investors held positions by with 482,527,007 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 593,914,964 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBAY stock had 135 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,905,825 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 3,790,046 shares during the same period.