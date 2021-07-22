Market cap of Carver Bancorp Inc. [CARV] reaches 66.19M – now what?

Carver Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ: CARV] surged by $1.68 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $19.50 during the day while it closed the day at $17.65. The company report on June 17, 2021 that Carver Bancorp and Bank of America Announce Closing of Social Impact Credit Facility with BlackRock.

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARV), the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank (“Carver”), a certified Minority Depository Institution (“MDI”), and Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) announced that they have closed a Senior Secured Social Impact Revolving Credit Facility with BlackRock’s Alternative Solutions Group. BlackRock Alternative Solutions manages private market portfolios and invests across alternative asset classes, sectors and geographies on behalf of its clients.

The transaction represents the first time that Carver has participated in a subscription line facility and is among the first-of-its-kind transactions where an MDI has joined as a co-lender.

Carver Bancorp Inc. stock has also loss -12.88% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CARV stock has inclined by 111.38% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 126.28% and gained 171.96% year-on date.

The market cap for CARV stock reached $66.19 million, with 3.47 million shares outstanding and 3.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.66M shares, CARV reached a trading volume of 2675670 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carver Bancorp Inc. is set at 4.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for CARV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for CARV in the course of the last twelve months was 34.84.

CARV stock trade performance evaluation

Carver Bancorp Inc. [CARV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.88. With this latest performance, CARV shares gained by 76.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 126.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 200.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CARV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.84 for Carver Bancorp Inc. [CARV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.12, while it was recorded at 17.55 for the last single week of trading, and 9.06 for the last 200 days.

Carver Bancorp Inc. [CARV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carver Bancorp Inc. [CARV] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.90. Carver Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.98.

Return on Total Capital for CARV is now -4.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carver Bancorp Inc. [CARV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 101.77. Additionally, CARV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 190.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Carver Bancorp Inc. [CARV] managed to generate an average of -$37,462 per employee.

Carver Bancorp Inc. [CARV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11 million, or 18.20% of CARV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CARV stocks are: WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN with ownership of 157,813, which is approximately 2630116.667% of the company’s market cap and around 72.21% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, holding 147,228 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.6 million in CARV stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $2.59 million in CARV stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carver Bancorp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Carver Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ:CARV] by around 224,626 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 181,719 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 195,914 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 602,259 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CARV stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 45,779 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 46,547 shares during the same period.