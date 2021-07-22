Market cap of Capitol Investment Corp. V [CAP] reaches 429.08M – now what?

Capitol Investment Corp. V [NYSE: CAP] closed the trading session at $9.96 on 07/21/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.96, while the highest price level was $9.98. The company report on July 15, 2021 that Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation Selects Doma to Help Digitally Transform its Refinance Business.

Doma’s machine intelligence powered title and escrow solutions will streamline processes and drive a superior experience for Fairway’s customers.

Doma, a leading force for disruptive change in the real estate industry, announced that its Doma Intelligence platform plus title and escrow solutions will help power the real estate closing experience for Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation (“Fairway”), a top nationwide mortgage lender. ’s announcement comes on the heels of Doma entering into a business combination agreement in March 2021 with Capitol Investment Corp. V (NYSE: CAP, CAP WS and CAP.U) (“Capitol”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.16 percent and weekly performance of -0.10 percent. The stock has performed 0.30 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.91 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 266.79K shares, CAP reached to a volume of 3421018 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Capitol Investment Corp. V [CAP]:

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Capitol Investment Corp. V shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capitol Investment Corp. V is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

CAP stock trade performance evaluation

Capitol Investment Corp. V [CAP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.10.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.74 for Capitol Investment Corp. V [CAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.93, while it was recorded at 9.97 for the last single week of trading.

Capitol Investment Corp. V [CAP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CAP is now -0.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.99.

Capitol Investment Corp. V’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Capitol Investment Corp. V [CAP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $270 million, or 78.60% of CAP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAP stocks are: SOROBAN CAPITAL PARTNERS LP with ownership of 3,136,960, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 8.95% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 2,257,384 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.48 million in CAP stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $21.32 million in CAP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Capitol Investment Corp. V stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in Capitol Investment Corp. V [NYSE:CAP] by around 26,912,502 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 171,431 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,083,933 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAP stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,912,502 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.