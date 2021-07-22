Market cap of Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] reaches 4.94B – now what?

Antero Midstream Corporation [NYSE: AM] traded at a high on 07/21/21, posting a 2.34 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.04. The company report on July 15, 2021 that Antero Midstream Announces Second Quarter 2021 Return of Capital and Earnings Release Date and Conference Call.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) (“Antero Midstream”) announced that the Board of Directors of Antero Midstream declared a cash dividend of $0.225 per share for the second quarter of 2021. In addition, Antero Midstream announced plans to issue their second quarter 2021 earnings on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Second Quarter 2021 Return of Capital.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3650246 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Antero Midstream Corporation stands at 4.03% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.11%.

The market cap for AM stock reached $4.94 billion, with 476.85 million shares outstanding and 315.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.71M shares, AM reached a trading volume of 3650246 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AM shares is $9.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AM stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Tudor Pickering have made an estimate for Antero Midstream Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Antero Midstream Corporation stock. On November 04, 2020, analysts increased their price target for AM shares from 5 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Antero Midstream Corporation is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for AM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has AM stock performed recently?

Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.10. With this latest performance, AM shares dropped by -2.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.27 for Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.06, while it was recorded at 9.78 for the last single week of trading, and 8.46 for the last 200 days.

Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] shares currently have an operating margin of +57.54 and a Gross Margin at +64.48. Antero Midstream Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.61.

Return on Total Capital for AM is now 9.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 127.84. Additionally, AM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 127.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] managed to generate an average of -$234,726 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Antero Midstream Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Insider trade positions for Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]

There are presently around $2,507 million, or 53.00% of AM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AM stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 31,132,970, which is approximately 11.513% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 30,275,252 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $303.96 million in AM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $283.83 million in AM stock with ownership of nearly 9.767% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Antero Midstream Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 151 institutional holders increased their position in Antero Midstream Corporation [NYSE:AM] by around 31,670,239 shares. Additionally, 144 investors decreased positions by around 32,582,963 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 185,477,700 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 249,730,902 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AM stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,857,213 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 12,453,315 shares during the same period.