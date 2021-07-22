Market Analysts see Aflac Incorporated [AFL] gaining to $55. Time to buy?

Aflac Incorporated [NYSE: AFL] price surged by 1.70 percent to reach at $0.9. The company report on July 22, 2021 that Aflac Incorporated to Release Second Quarter Results on July 28, 2021.

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) announced that it will release second quarter financial results after the market closes on July 28, 2021. At that time, earnings materials, including the second quarter 2021 earnings release and Financial Analysts Briefing supplement, will be available on the company’s Investor Relations website, investors.aflac.com.

In conjunction with the earnings release, Aflac Incorporated will webcast a conference call scheduled for 9:00 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, July 29, 2021. During the webcast, Aflac Incorporated Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Daniel P. Amos, President and Chief Operating Officer of Aflac Incorporated Frederick J. Crawford and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Aflac Incorporated Max K. Brodén will discuss the company’s second quarter results and outlook, including with regard to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Other members of executive management from the U.S. and Japan will also be available to answer questions during the webcast. To listen to the second quarter conference call, please register at investors.aflac.com five to seven minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A sum of 2829578 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.43M shares. Aflac Incorporated shares reached a high of $54.43 and dropped to a low of $53.30 until finishing in the latest session at $53.88.

The one-year AFL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.96. The average equity rating for AFL stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFL shares is $56.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFL stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Aflac Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Aflac Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $43 to $47, while Evercore ISI kept a In-line rating on AFL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aflac Incorporated is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for AFL in the course of the last twelve months was 7.22.

Aflac Incorporated [AFL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.13. With this latest performance, AFL shares gained by 1.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.04 for Aflac Incorporated [AFL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.81, while it was recorded at 53.06 for the last single week of trading, and 48.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aflac Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aflac Incorporated [AFL] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.87. Aflac Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.57.

Return on Total Capital for AFL is now 11.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aflac Incorporated [AFL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.54. Additionally, AFL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aflac Incorporated [AFL] managed to generate an average of $398,067 per employee.

AFL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AFL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aflac Incorporated go to 6.11%.

Aflac Incorporated [AFL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $24,567 million, or 61.40% of AFL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 57,416,579, which is approximately -4.128% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD., holding 52,300,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.82 billion in AFL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.41 billion in AFL stock with ownership of nearly -1.78% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aflac Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 460 institutional holders increased their position in Aflac Incorporated [NYSE:AFL] by around 19,303,271 shares. Additionally, 479 investors decreased positions by around 27,295,395 shares, while 183 investors held positions by with 409,358,248 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 455,956,914 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFL stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,064,115 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 3,823,876 shares during the same period.