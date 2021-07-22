Latch Inc. [LTCH] moved up 7.01: Why It’s Important

Latch Inc. [NASDAQ: LTCH] gained 7.01% on the last trading session, reaching $11.14 price per share at the time. The company report on June 10, 2021 that Latch Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Revenue of $6.6 million, up 143% year-over-year.

Booked ARR of $38.9 million, up 120% year-over-year.

Latch Inc. represents 37.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.60 billion with the latest information. LTCH stock price has been found in the range of $10.34 to $11.43.

If compared to the average trading volume of 911.60K shares, LTCH reached a trading volume of 2918960 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Latch Inc. [LTCH]:

William Blair have made an estimate for Latch Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Latch Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on LTCH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Latch Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for LTCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 72.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for LTCH stock

Latch Inc. [LTCH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.62. With this latest performance, LTCH shares dropped by -10.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.81% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LTCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.29 for Latch Inc. [LTCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.38, while it was recorded at 11.07 for the last single week of trading.

Latch Inc. [LTCH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Latch Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Latch Inc. [LTCH]

There are presently around $187 million, or 32.40% of LTCH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LTCH stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 3,220,536, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 6.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,944,403 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.8 million in LTCH stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $32.08 million in LTCH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

40 institutional holders increased their position in Latch Inc. [NASDAQ:LTCH] by around 16,750,928 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 1,000 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 10,138 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,762,066 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LTCH stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,739,537 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 1,000 shares during the same period.