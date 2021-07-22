KeyBanc Capital Markets lifts Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ: TXN] price surged by 3.45 percent to reach at $6.47. The company report on July 22, 2021 that TI reports second quarter 2021 financial results and shareholder returns.

Conference call on TI website at 3:30 p.m. Central time.

www.ti.com/ir.

A sum of 6167853 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.05M shares. Texas Instruments Incorporated shares reached a high of $194.245 and dropped to a low of $188.4539 until finishing in the latest session at $194.24.

The one-year TXN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.29. The average equity rating for TXN stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXN shares is $200.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Texas Instruments Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Texas Instruments Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $220, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on TXN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Texas Instruments Incorporated is set at 3.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for TXN in the course of the last twelve months was 64.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.00.

TXN Stock Performance Analysis:

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.55. With this latest performance, TXN shares gained by 4.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.71 for Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 187.65, while it was recorded at 188.53 for the last single week of trading, and 173.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Texas Instruments Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.92 and a Gross Margin at +62.73. Texas Instruments Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.50.

Return on Total Capital for TXN is now 37.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 36.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 61.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 29.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.49. Additionally, TXN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 70.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] managed to generate an average of $185,600 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Texas Instruments Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 6.10.

TXN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Texas Instruments Incorporated go to 10.00%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $151,243 million, or 85.90% of TXN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 83,385,656, which is approximately -1.473% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 70,969,051 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.79 billion in TXN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.46 billion in TXN stock with ownership of nearly -1.705% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Texas Instruments Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 917 institutional holders increased their position in Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ:TXN] by around 36,420,395 shares. Additionally, 785 investors decreased positions by around 29,981,693 shares, while 288 investors held positions by with 712,240,305 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 778,642,393 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TXN stock had 165 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,134,342 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 2,811,292 shares during the same period.