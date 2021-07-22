Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] moved down -1.09: Why It’s Important

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [NASDAQ: KDP] traded at a low on 07/21/21, posting a -1.09 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $35.50. The company report on July 9, 2021 that Keurig Dr Pepper to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Conference Call.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 before the market opens on Thursday, July 29, 2021. The Company will also host a conference call on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 8:00 AM (ET) to discuss the results with members of the investment community.

Investors and analysts may access the call by dialing (855) 706-1600 within the United States or Canada and (615) 622-8563 internationally and referencing the conference ID: 2280307. A replay of the call will be available, beginning July 29, 2021 at approximately 11:00 AM (ET) until August 12, 2021, by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and referencing the conference ID: 2280307.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2979998 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stands at 1.69% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.29%.

The market cap for KDP stock reached $50.50 billion, with 1.41 billion shares outstanding and 832.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.13M shares, KDP reached a trading volume of 2979998 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KDP shares is $38.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $33 to $39. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on KDP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for KDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for KDP in the course of the last twelve months was 37.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has KDP stock performed recently?

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, KDP shares gained by 3.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.69 for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.55, while it was recorded at 35.77 for the last single week of trading, and 32.79 for the last 200 days.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.01 and a Gross Margin at +54.59. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.40.

Return on Total Capital for KDP is now 7.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.42. Additionally, KDP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] managed to generate an average of $49,074 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings analysis for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. go to 9.28%.

Insider trade positions for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]

There are presently around $22,675 million, or 45.80% of KDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KDP stocks are: BDT CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 114,419,980, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.90% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 67,276,738 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.39 billion in KDP stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.65 billion in KDP stock with ownership of nearly 11.026% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 271 institutional holders increased their position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [NASDAQ:KDP] by around 71,918,561 shares. Additionally, 176 investors decreased positions by around 36,807,774 shares, while 83 investors held positions by with 529,994,054 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 638,720,389 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KDP stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,603,088 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 4,086,471 shares during the same period.