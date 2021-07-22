Keefe Bruyette lifts MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

MFA Financial Inc. [NYSE: MFA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.96% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.99%. The company report on July 16, 2021 that MFA Financial, Inc. Plans Live Audio Webcast of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call.

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE: MFA) plans to host a live audio webcast of its investor conference call on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results, which are scheduled to be announced earlier that day.

The live audio webcast will be accessible to the general public over the internet at http://www.mfafinancial.com by clicking on the “Webcasts & Presentations” link on MFA’s home page. To listen to the conference call over the internet, please go to the MFA website at least 15 minutes before the call to register and to download and install any needed audio software. Earnings presentation materials will be posted on the MFA website prior to the conference call and an audio replay will be available on the website following the call.

Over the last 12 months, MFA stock rose by 79.01%. The one-year MFA Financial Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.21. The average equity rating for MFA stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.07 billion, with 451.13 million shares outstanding and 433.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.62M shares, MFA stock reached a trading volume of 2999320 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on MFA Financial Inc. [MFA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MFA shares is $4.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MFA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for MFA Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 24, 2020, representing the official price target for MFA Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.50, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on MFA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MFA Financial Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for MFA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.77.

MFA Stock Performance Analysis:

MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.99. With this latest performance, MFA shares dropped by -1.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 79.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MFA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.61 for MFA Financial Inc. [MFA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.54, while it was recorded at 4.58 for the last single week of trading, and 3.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MFA Financial Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.75 and a Gross Margin at +82.34. MFA Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -297.22.

Return on Total Capital for MFA is now 0.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 171.77. Additionally, MFA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 171.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] managed to generate an average of -$11,923,140 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.

MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,302 million, or 64.10% of MFA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MFA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 45,292,799, which is approximately 0.611% of the company’s market cap and around 0.59% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 44,234,915 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $207.46 million in MFA stocks shares; and STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP MANAGEMENT, L.L.C., currently with $199.58 million in MFA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MFA Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in MFA Financial Inc. [NYSE:MFA] by around 27,074,104 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 29,849,217 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 220,768,846 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 277,692,167 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MFA stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,262,216 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 17,334,193 shares during the same period.