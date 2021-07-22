ING Groep N.V. [ING] is 32.63% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ING Groep N.V. [NYSE: ING] surged by $0.42 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $12.58 during the day while it closed the day at $12.52. The company report on July 13, 2021 that ING to transfer Retail Banking operations, staff and customers in Austria to bank99.

ING to transfer Retail Banking operations, staff and customers in Austria to bank99.

ING announced it has reached an agreement to transfer ING’s Retail Banking operations in Austria to bank99, the bank of Österreichische Post, the Austrian postal services. The agreement follows a review of strategic options for ING’s Retail Banking operations in Austria as announced in March 2021. ING will retain its Wholesale Banking activities in Austria.

ING Groep N.V. stock has also loss -1.88% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ING stock has inclined by 1.87% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 31.93% and gained 32.63% year-on date.

The market cap for ING stock reached $50.45 billion, with 3.90 billion shares outstanding and 3.90 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.75M shares, ING reached a trading volume of 5432406 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ING Groep N.V. [ING]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ING shares is $17.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ING stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for ING Groep N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2021, representing the official price target for ING Groep N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ING Groep N.V. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for ING stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 77.77.

ING stock trade performance evaluation

ING Groep N.V. [ING] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.88. With this latest performance, ING shares dropped by -5.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ING stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.67 for ING Groep N.V. [ING]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.26, while it was recorded at 12.27 for the last single week of trading, and 10.93 for the last 200 days.

ING Groep N.V. [ING]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ING Groep N.V. [ING] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.59. ING Groep N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.80.

Return on Total Capital for ING is now 1.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ING Groep N.V. [ING] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 336.48. Additionally, ING Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 263.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ING Groep N.V. [ING] managed to generate an average of $27,185 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ING Groep N.V. [ING] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ING. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ING Groep N.V. go to -2.70%.

ING Groep N.V. [ING]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,678 million, or 3.40% of ING stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ING stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 41,706,093, which is approximately 6.025% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 9,794,588 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $122.63 million in ING stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $100.71 million in ING stock with ownership of nearly 28.265% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ING Groep N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 128 institutional holders increased their position in ING Groep N.V. [NYSE:ING] by around 18,874,792 shares. Additionally, 126 investors decreased positions by around 9,368,696 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 105,765,187 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 134,008,675 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ING stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,399,384 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 2,280,114 shares during the same period.