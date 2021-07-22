Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] gain 24.14% so far this year. What now?

Hanesbrands Inc. [NYSE: HBI] gained 1.74% on the last trading session, reaching $18.10 price per share at the time. The company report on July 21, 2021 that HanesBrands Sets Date for Second-Quarter 2021 Earnings Announcement and Investor Conference Call.

HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI) announced that it will host an internet audio webcast of its second-quarter 2021 investor conference call at 10:00 a.m. EDT Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021.

Prior to the conference call that day, HBI will issue a news release disclosing financial results for the quarter ended July 3, 2021.

Hanesbrands Inc. represents 351.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.52 billion with the latest information. HBI stock price has been found in the range of $17.90 to $18.30.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.30M shares, HBI reached a trading volume of 3180189 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBI shares is $21.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Hanesbrands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Hanesbrands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $18 to $25, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on HBI stock. On December 14, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for HBI shares from 17 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hanesbrands Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBI in the course of the last twelve months was 22.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for HBI stock

Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.22. With this latest performance, HBI shares dropped by -2.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.56 for Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.81, while it was recorded at 17.72 for the last single week of trading, and 17.56 for the last 200 days.

Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.28 and a Gross Margin at +38.43. Hanesbrands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.13.

Return on Total Capital for HBI is now 15.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.55. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 554.25. Additionally, HBI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 503.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] managed to generate an average of -$1,239 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.Hanesbrands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hanesbrands Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]

There are presently around $5,448 million, or 88.90% of HBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,683,808, which is approximately 1.585% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,820,559 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $485.45 million in HBI stocks shares; and DIAMOND HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $368.59 million in HBI stock with ownership of nearly -5.817% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hanesbrands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 242 institutional holders increased their position in Hanesbrands Inc. [NYSE:HBI] by around 23,817,633 shares. Additionally, 296 investors decreased positions by around 34,536,134 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 242,627,103 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 300,980,870 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBI stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,254,058 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 6,412,563 shares during the same period.