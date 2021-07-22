H.C. Wainwright slashes price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] – find out why.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: AUPH] traded at a high on 07/21/21, posting a 2.50 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $11.90. The company report on July 17, 2021 that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Announces Delisting from the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH / TSX: AUP) (Aurinia or the Company), a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company advancing therapies for severe autoimmune diseases, announced it will voluntarily delist the common shares of the Company from the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) effective as of the close of trading on July 30, 2021. The Company’s common shares will no longer be traded on the TSX but will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market (Nasdaq) under the symbol AUPH.

Trading on the Nasdaq accounted for approximately 94 percent of Aurinia’s daily trading volume over the past 12 months. Therefore, the Company believes that the trading volume of its shares on the TSX no longer justifies the expense and administrative efforts associated with maintaining a dual listing. The Company is confident that the transition to a single listing will help deliver better value to its shareholders, employees and of course, the patient and HCP communities it serves. Pursuant to Sec. 720(b) of the TSX Company Manual, shareholder approval is not required as an acceptable alternative market exists for the listed securities.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3540201 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 4.39% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.55%.

The market cap for AUPH stock reached $1.53 billion, with 128.16 million shares outstanding and 122.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.81M shares, AUPH reached a trading volume of 3540201 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUPH shares is $11.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUPH stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $34 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on AUPH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.12.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.57. With this latest performance, AUPH shares dropped by -11.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.68 for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.73, while it was recorded at 11.50 for the last single week of trading, and 13.79 for the last 200 days.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] shares currently have an operating margin of -194.50. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -204.88.

Return on Total Capital for AUPH is now -29.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.06. Additionally, AUPH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] managed to generate an average of -$468,452 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 75.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

Insider trade positions for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]

There are presently around $623 million, or 46.85% of AUPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUPH stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 9,310,445, which is approximately 61.562% of the company’s market cap and around 8.02% of the total institutional ownership; ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, holding 6,069,032 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $72.22 million in AUPH stocks shares; and NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, currently with $61.55 million in AUPH stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:AUPH] by around 10,563,930 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 16,605,192 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 25,175,448 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,344,570 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUPH stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,227,957 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 3,523,949 shares during the same period.