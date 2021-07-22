Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] Stock trading around $4.42 per share: What’s Next?

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [NYSE: FSM] gained 2.08% on the last trading session, reaching $4.42 price per share at the time. The company report on July 20, 2021 that Fortuna reports production of 55,953 gold equivalent ounces for the second quarter and issues updated guidance for 2021.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) reports production results for the second quarter from its three operating mines in the Americas, the San Jose Mine in Mexico, the Caylloma Mine in Peru, and the Lindero Mine in Argentina. The company produced 1,892,822 ounces of silver and 31,048 ounces of gold or 55,953 gold equivalent1 ounces. Silver and gold production for the first six months of 2021 totaled 3,806,577 ounces and 65,603 ounces, respectively, or 115,690 gold equivalent1 ounces. The company is also providing an updated production and cost guidance for 2021 which also incorporates gold production for the second half of the year from the Yaramoko Mine in Burkina Faso.

Second Quarter Consolidated Production.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. represents 185.32 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $819.10 million with the latest information. FSM stock price has been found in the range of $4.29 to $4.4758.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.36M shares, FSM reached a trading volume of 7439691 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]:

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 05, 2019, representing the official price target for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09.

Trading performance analysis for FSM stock

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.00. With this latest performance, FSM shares dropped by -24.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.51 for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.02, while it was recorded at 4.66 for the last single week of trading, and 6.89 for the last 200 days.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.19 and a Gross Margin at +37.49. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.82.

Return on Total Capital for FSM is now 8.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.54. Additionally, FSM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] managed to generate an average of $8,956 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]

There are presently around $263 million, or 37.54% of FSM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSM stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 19,584,444, which is approximately -7.705% of the company’s market cap and around 0.96% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 4,105,417 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.15 million in FSM stocks shares; and JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $15.85 million in FSM stock with ownership of nearly -6.369% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [NYSE:FSM] by around 8,270,598 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 10,127,697 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 41,027,592 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,425,887 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSM stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,817,383 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 3,809,556 shares during the same period.