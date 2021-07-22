For Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW], Analyst sees a rise to $23. What next?

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [NYSE: MPW] closed the trading session at $21.05 on 07/21/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $20.90, while the highest price level was $21.24. The company report on June 24, 2021 that Medical Properties Trust Agrees to Acquire Five General Acute Hospitals in South Florida.

Includes Leaseback to Steward Health Care of Facilities Valued at Approximately $900 Million.

Year-to-Date Investment Total Exceeds $3.4 Billion.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -3.40 percent and weekly performance of 3.85 percent. The stock has been moved at -4.41 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.85 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.82 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.53M shares, MPW reached to a volume of 4895707 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPW shares is $23.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPW stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Medical Properties Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Medical Properties Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on MPW stock. On May 03, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for MPW shares from 24 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medical Properties Trust Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.29.

MPW stock trade performance evaluation

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.85. With this latest performance, MPW shares gained by 3.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.61 for Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.82, while it was recorded at 20.64 for the last single week of trading, and 20.78 for the last 200 days.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.36 and a Gross Margin at +10.33. Medical Properties Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +142.19.

Return on Total Capital for MPW is now -0.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 120.81. Additionally, MPW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 118.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] managed to generate an average of $4,042,670 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,101 million, or 83.50% of MPW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 82,413,708, which is approximately 11.205% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 75,251,581 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.58 billion in MPW stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $697.93 million in MPW stock with ownership of nearly 3.108% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Medical Properties Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 324 institutional holders increased their position in Medical Properties Trust Inc. [NYSE:MPW] by around 52,905,709 shares. Additionally, 190 investors decreased positions by around 15,500,661 shares, while 82 investors held positions by with 411,461,270 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 479,867,640 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPW stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,770,540 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 1,445,862 shares during the same period.