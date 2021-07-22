F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] Is Currently 2.03 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

F.N.B. Corporation [NYSE: FNB] gained 2.03% or 0.23 points to close at $11.58 with a heavy trading volume of 2557195 shares. The company report on July 20, 2021 that F.N.B. Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2021 Earnings.

Earnings per common share totals $0.31 and tangible book value builds to $8.20.

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) reported earnings for the second quarter of 2021 with net income available to common stockholders of $99.4 million, or $0.31 per diluted common share. Comparatively, second quarter of 2020 net income available to common stockholders totaled $81.6 million, or $0.25 per diluted common share, and first quarter of 2021 net income available to common stockholders totaled $91.2 million, or $0.28 per diluted common share. On an operating basis, the second quarter of 2021 earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP) was also $0.31, excluding $2.6 million of significant items. On an operating basis, the second quarter of 2020 was $0.26, excluding $0.01 for significant items, and the first quarter of 2021 was $0.28.

It opened the trading session at $11.53, the shares rose to $11.74 and dropped to $11.49, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FNB points out that the company has recorded 8.02% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -81.79% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.12M shares, FNB reached to a volume of 2557195 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FNB shares is $14.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FNB stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for F.N.B. Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 21, 2021, representing the official price target for F.N.B. Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Stephens analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on FNB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for F.N.B. Corporation is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for FNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for FNB in the course of the last twelve months was 11.43.

Trading performance analysis for FNB stock

F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.36. With this latest performance, FNB shares dropped by -6.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.62 for F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.67, while it was recorded at 11.41 for the last single week of trading, and 11.09 for the last 200 days.

F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.86. F.N.B. Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.59.

Return on Total Capital for FNB is now 4.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.17. Additionally, FNB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] managed to generate an average of $68,144 per employee.

F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FNB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for F.N.B. Corporation go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]

There are presently around $2,804 million, or 77.00% of FNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FNB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 35,262,288, which is approximately 9.003% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,923,943 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $369.68 million in FNB stocks shares; and FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $321.42 million in FNB stock with ownership of nearly 19.758% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in F.N.B. Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in F.N.B. Corporation [NYSE:FNB] by around 22,813,673 shares. Additionally, 164 investors decreased positions by around 17,842,824 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 201,500,023 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 242,156,520 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FNB stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,305,834 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 4,093,300 shares during the same period.