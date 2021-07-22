E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] Is Currently 1.30 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [NYSE: ETWO] jumped around 0.14 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $10.92 at the close of the session, up 1.30%. The company report on July 15, 2021 that E2open Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Strong Momentum Drives Conviction in Long Term Organic Growth Acceleration.

Reaffirms Fiscal Year 2022 Guidance of 10% Organic Revenue Growth.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stock is now 0.74% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ETWO Stock saw the intraday high of $11.13 and lowest of $10.73 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.58, which means current price is +32.20% above from all time high which was touched on 05/27/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, ETWO reached a trading volume of 2716324 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETWO shares is $14.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETWO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2021, representing the official price target for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on ETWO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETWO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94.

How has ETWO stock performed recently?

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.46. With this latest performance, ETWO shares dropped by -8.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETWO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.92 for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.01, while it was recorded at 10.74 for the last single week of trading, and 10.73 for the last 200 days.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.01 and a Gross Margin at +50.40. E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.25.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.88. Additionally, ETWO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] managed to generate an average of -$15,242 per employee.E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Insider trade positions for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]

There are presently around $2,241 million, or 92.10% of ETWO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETWO stocks are: INSIGHT HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 44,681,083, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 8.30% of the total institutional ownership; ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P., holding 25,171,131 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $274.87 million in ETWO stocks shares; and NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, currently with $224.19 million in ETWO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [NYSE:ETWO] by around 193,553,253 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 19,693,832 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 8,037,187 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 205,209,898 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETWO stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 179,111,478 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 17,665,499 shares during the same period.