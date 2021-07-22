Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] Is Currently -0.62 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE: CL] loss -0.62% on the last trading session, reaching $82.18 price per share at the time. The company report on July 19, 2021 that Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts 2021 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2021 – 8:30 a.m. ET.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) will provide a live webcast of its 2021 second quarter earnings conference call on Friday, July 30, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The call will be hosted by Chairman, President and CEO, Noel Wallace, and Chief Investor Relations Officer, John Faucher.

Investors may access a live webcast of this conference call on Colgate’s website at www.colgatepalmolive.com. For those unable to participate during the live webcast, a recorded version of the webcast will be made available through the Investor Center page of Colgate’s website.

Colgate-Palmolive Company represents 848.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $68.90 billion with the latest information. CL stock price has been found in the range of $82.055 to $82.98.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.98M shares, CL reached a trading volume of 3365826 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CL shares is $86.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CL stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Colgate-Palmolive Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $80 to $95. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Colgate-Palmolive Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $70 to $80, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on CL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Colgate-Palmolive Company is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for CL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 265.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for CL in the course of the last twelve months was 47.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for CL stock

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.26. With this latest performance, CL shares gained by 0.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.74 for Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.80, while it was recorded at 83.37 for the last single week of trading, and 81.14 for the last 200 days.

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.74 and a Gross Margin at +60.31. Colgate-Palmolive Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.36.

Return on Total Capital for CL is now 42.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 32.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 626.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,105.52. Additionally, CL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,051.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 87.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] managed to generate an average of $78,801 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.06.Colgate-Palmolive Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Colgate-Palmolive Company go to 7.89%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]

There are presently around $53,953 million, or 79.90% of CL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 74,338,221, which is approximately -1.743% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 61,053,242 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.02 billion in CL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.96 billion in CL stock with ownership of nearly -4.544% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Colgate-Palmolive Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 679 institutional holders increased their position in Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE:CL] by around 44,969,660 shares. Additionally, 731 investors decreased positions by around 56,069,803 shares, while 332 investors held positions by with 555,487,827 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 656,527,290 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CL stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,960,629 shares, while 130 institutional investors sold positions of 2,763,182 shares during the same period.