Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI] Stock trading around $5.34 per share: What’s Next?

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ: CEMI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 159.22% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 116.19%. The company report on May 7, 2021 that Chembio Diagnostics Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CEMI), a leading point-of-care diagnostics company focused on infectious diseases, reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Chembio achieved first quarter 2021 total revenue of $8.7 million and product revenue of $4.0 million, representing growth of 27% and a decline of 30%, respectively, compared to the prior year period.

Commercial and Product Accomplishments.

Over the last 12 months, CEMI stock dropped by -2.20%. The average equity rating for CEMI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $109.47 million, with 20.16 million shares outstanding and 18.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 492.27K shares, CEMI stock reached a trading volume of 392385211 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI]:

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 03, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70.

CEMI Stock Performance Analysis:

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 116.19. With this latest performance, CEMI shares gained by 84.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.33 for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.05, while it was recorded at 2.94 for the last single week of trading, and 4.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Chembio Diagnostics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI] shares currently have an operating margin of -67.60 and a Gross Margin at +26.47. Chembio Diagnostics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -78.60.

Return on Total Capital for CEMI is now -42.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -50.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -98.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 91.43. Additionally, CEMI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 88.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI] managed to generate an average of -$71,891 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Chembio Diagnostics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

CEMI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CEMI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. go to 25.00%.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $37 million, or 35.30% of CEMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CEMI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,263,875, which is approximately 5.359% of the company’s market cap and around 8.39% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 919,308 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.91 million in CEMI stocks shares; and SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC, currently with $3.76 million in CEMI stock with ownership of nearly -0.283% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chembio Diagnostics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ:CEMI] by around 839,752 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 2,185,290 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 3,912,391 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,937,433 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CEMI stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 532,806 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 656,649 shares during the same period.