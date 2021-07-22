Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] Revenue clocked in at $43.00 billion, up 15.77% YTD: What’s Next?

Caterpillar Inc. [NYSE: CAT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.33% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.43%. The company report on July 16, 2021 that Caterpillar Inc. to Announce Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 30.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) will release second-quarter 2021 financial results at 5:30 a.m. CDT on Friday, July 30. The release will be available at investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results and the full text of the news release will also be available on PR Newswire at about 5:30 a.m. CDT. The news release will be furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) via a Current Report on Form 8-K in compliance with applicable SEC rules.

Over the last 12 months, CAT stock rose by 55.10%. The one-year Caterpillar Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.04. The average equity rating for CAT stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $117.36 billion, with 547.79 million shares outstanding and 546.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.65M shares, CAT stock reached a trading volume of 3331471 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAT shares is $239.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Caterpillar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Caterpillar Inc. stock. On October 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for CAT shares from 160 to 220.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caterpillar Inc. is set at 5.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAT in the course of the last twelve months was 30.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

CAT Stock Performance Analysis:

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.43. With this latest performance, CAT shares dropped by -1.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.41 for Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 225.22, while it was recorded at 208.23 for the last single week of trading, and 203.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Caterpillar Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.93 and a Gross Margin at +27.39. Caterpillar Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.18.

Return on Total Capital for CAT is now 9.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 246.45. Additionally, CAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 172.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] managed to generate an average of $30,812 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Caterpillar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

CAT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caterpillar Inc. go to 31.22%.

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $79,860 million, or 70.30% of CAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,269,463, which is approximately 0.149% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 40,946,961 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.63 billion in CAT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $7.34 billion in CAT stock with ownership of nearly -2.202% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Caterpillar Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 983 institutional holders increased their position in Caterpillar Inc. [NYSE:CAT] by around 23,201,022 shares. Additionally, 813 investors decreased positions by around 20,320,634 shares, while 291 investors held positions by with 335,448,555 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 378,970,211 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAT stock had 210 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,334,853 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 958,922 shares during the same period.