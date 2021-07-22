Box Inc. [BOX] is 28.03% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Box Inc. [NYSE: BOX] price plunged by -2.65 percent to reach at -$0.63. The company report on July 20, 2021 that Starboard Delivers Open Letter to Box Stockholders.

Files Definitive Proxy Materials for the Election of its Slate of Three Highly-Qualified Director Nominees at Box’s 2021 Annual Meeting.

Letter Highlights History of Starboard’s Constructive Engagement with Box and Recent Events that Have Led to the Current Election Contest.

A sum of 2953252 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.66M shares. Box Inc. shares reached a high of $23.59 and dropped to a low of $22.71 until finishing in the latest session at $23.11.

The one-year BOX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.87. The average equity rating for BOX stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Box Inc. [BOX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BOX shares is $27.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BOX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Box Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Box Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on BOX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Box Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for BOX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 30.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for BOX in the course of the last twelve months was 17.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

BOX Stock Performance Analysis:

Box Inc. [BOX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.06. With this latest performance, BOX shares dropped by -7.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BOX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.34 for Box Inc. [BOX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.39, while it was recorded at 23.35 for the last single week of trading, and 20.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Box Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Box Inc. [BOX] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.88 and a Gross Margin at +66.16. Box Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.64.

Return on Total Capital for BOX is now -6.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Box Inc. [BOX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 429.06. Additionally, BOX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 364.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Box Inc. [BOX] managed to generate an average of -$22,458 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.Box Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

BOX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BOX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Box Inc. go to 8.00%.

Box Inc. [BOX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,091 million, or 84.40% of BOX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BOX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,404,936, which is approximately 6.223% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,648,635 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $315.42 million in BOX stocks shares; and STARBOARD VALUE LP, currently with $294.58 million in BOX stock with ownership of nearly 16.123% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Box Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 143 institutional holders increased their position in Box Inc. [NYSE:BOX] by around 23,467,184 shares. Additionally, 153 investors decreased positions by around 19,299,825 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 90,971,566 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 133,738,575 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BOX stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,937,035 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 3,449,748 shares during the same period.