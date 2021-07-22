Aprea Therapeutics Inc. [APRE] is -2.64% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: APRE] plunged by -$0.28 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $5.89 during the day while it closed the day at $4.79. The company report on July 21, 2021 that Aprea Therapeutics Announces Positive Results from Phase 2 Trial of Eprenetapopt + Azacitidine for Post-Transplant Maintenance Therapy in TP53 Mutant MDS and AML.

58% relapse free survival at 1 year post-transplant.

79% overall survival at 1 year post-transplant.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. stock has also loss -6.26% of its value over the past 7 days. However, APRE stock has inclined by 4.81% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -15.07% and lost -2.64% year-on date.

The market cap for APRE stock reached $102.46 million, with 21.19 million shares outstanding and 19.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.01M shares, APRE reached a trading volume of 24062134 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aprea Therapeutics Inc. [APRE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APRE shares is $7.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APRE stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Aprea Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Aprea Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on APRE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.47 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.63.

APRE stock trade performance evaluation

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. [APRE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.26. With this latest performance, APRE shares gained by 5.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.87 for Aprea Therapeutics Inc. [APRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.78, while it was recorded at 4.97 for the last single week of trading, and 10.95 for the last 200 days.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. [APRE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Aprea Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.10 and a Current Ratio set at 7.10.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. [APRE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $41 million, or 54.40% of APRE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APRE stocks are: VERSANT VENTURE MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 1,259,662, which is approximately -11.685% of the company’s market cap and around 3.50% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 998,127 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.78 million in APRE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.88 million in APRE stock with ownership of nearly -2.138% of the company’s market capitalization.

35 institutional holders increased their position in Aprea Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:APRE] by around 2,731,082 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 4,456,055 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 1,383,097 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,570,234 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APRE stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 814,041 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 2,883,647 shares during the same period.