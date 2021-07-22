Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] Revenue clocked in at $16.50 million, up 108.20% YTD: What’s Next?

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [NASDAQ: ADMP] slipped around -0.03 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.01 at the close of the session, down -2.88%. The company report on July 20, 2021 that Adamis Announces Results of 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

Based on Results Provided by the Inspector of Election, Stockholders Re-Elected All Five Members of the Company’s Board of Directors.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) (“Adamis” or the “Company”) announced that based on the Inspector of Election’s certified results from the Company’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”), each of the Company’s nominees – Howard C. Birndorf, Roshawn A. Blunt, Dennis J. Carlo, Ph.D., David J. Marguglio and Richard C. Williams – have been re-elected to the Board of Directors (the “Board”). According to the Inspector of Election’s report, stockholders approved all other proposals considered at the Annual Meeting, including the approval on an advisory basis of the compensation paid to named executive officers and the ratification on an advisory basis of the appointment of our registered public accounting firm BDO USA, LLP for 2021. The Board thanks the Adamis stockholders for their engagement and support.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation stock is now 108.20% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ADMP Stock saw the intraday high of $1.04 and lowest of $0.9501 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.34, which means current price is +107.78% above from all time high which was touched on 01/22/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.74M shares, ADMP reached a trading volume of 2868949 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP]?

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation stock. On July 16, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for ADMP shares from 1.90 to 1.10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 25.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

How has ADMP stock performed recently?

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.06. With this latest performance, ADMP shares dropped by -1.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.04 for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9366, while it was recorded at 0.9619 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8789 for the last 200 days.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] shares currently have an operating margin of -176.43 and a Gross Margin at +9.58. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -298.84.

Return on Total Capital for ADMP is now -115.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -229.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -249.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -122.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 196.09. Additionally, ADMP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] managed to generate an average of -$425,785 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Insider trade positions for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP]

There are presently around $13 million, or 8.40% of ADMP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADMP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,731,522, which is approximately 177.727% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,888,314 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.91 million in ADMP stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.09 million in ADMP stock with ownership of nearly 92.852% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [NASDAQ:ADMP] by around 7,482,532 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 730,921 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 4,343,467 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,556,920 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADMP stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,069,589 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 547,280 shares during the same period.