W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] is 70.97% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

W&T Offshore Inc. [NYSE: WTI] gained 3.06% on the last trading session, reaching $3.71 price per share at the time. The company report on June 8, 2021 that W&T Offshore Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) (“W&T” or the “Company”) announced that the Company will be participating in two upcoming investor conferences.

The Company’s senior management will be hosting virtual one-on-one meetings with investors at the Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on Tuesday, June 8. In addition, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tracy W. Krohn will present at the Bank of America Securities Virtual 2021 Energy Credit Conference on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 2:45 p.m. Eastern Time and management will also host virtual one-on-one meetings. The presentation will be webcast live and archived on W&T’s website, www.wtoffshore.com, on the “Overview” page in the “Investors” section of the site.

W&T Offshore Inc. represents 142.15 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $563.36 million with the latest information. WTI stock price has been found in the range of $3.545 to $3.78.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.44M shares, WTI reached a trading volume of 3060999 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WTI shares is $4.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WTI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for W&T Offshore Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 05, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 17, 2020, representing the official price target for W&T Offshore Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8 to $2, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on WTI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for W&T Offshore Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for WTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.62.

Trading performance analysis for WTI stock

W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.06. With this latest performance, WTI shares dropped by -15.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.87 for W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.24, while it was recorded at 3.83 for the last single week of trading, and 3.05 for the last 200 days.

W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.23 and a Gross Margin at +12.27. W&T Offshore Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.78.

Return on Total Capital for WTI is now 0.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.27. Additionally, WTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 148.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] managed to generate an average of $123,277 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.W&T Offshore Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]

There are presently around $166 million, or 33.50% of WTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WTI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,823,267, which is approximately 14.432% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,497,464 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.4 million in WTI stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $10.02 million in WTI stock with ownership of nearly -1.619% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in W&T Offshore Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 63 institutional holders increased their position in W&T Offshore Inc. [NYSE:WTI] by around 10,240,612 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 8,914,962 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 25,612,527 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,768,101 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WTI stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,843,561 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 2,566,896 shares during the same period.