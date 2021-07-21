why Twitter Inc. [TWTR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $62.17

Twitter Inc. [NYSE: TWTR] jumped around 1.92 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $67.94 at the close of the session, up 2.91%. The company report on June 10, 2021 that Twitter Announces Appointment of Mimi Alemayehou and Departure of Jesse Cohn.

Mimi Alemayehou to join the Board, bringing more than 20 years of investment and finance experience across emerging markets.

Jesse Cohn to depart the Board after important year at Twitter.

Twitter Inc. stock is now 25.47% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TWTR Stock saw the intraday high of $68.54 and lowest of $65.82 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 80.75, which means current price is +53.02% above from all time high which was touched on 02/25/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 16.73M shares, TWTR reached a trading volume of 11556474 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Twitter Inc. [TWTR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWTR shares is $62.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

OTR Global have made an estimate for Twitter Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price from $65.50 to $75. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Twitter Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on TWTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twitter Inc. is set at 2.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for TWTR in the course of the last twelve months was 271.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.80.

How has TWTR stock performed recently?

Twitter Inc. [TWTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.39. With this latest performance, TWTR shares gained by 11.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 83.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.99 for Twitter Inc. [TWTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.40, while it was recorded at 67.74 for the last single week of trading, and 57.44 for the last 200 days.

Twitter Inc. [TWTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Twitter Inc. [TWTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.72 and a Gross Margin at +63.23. Twitter Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.56.

Return on Total Capital for TWTR is now 0.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Twitter Inc. [TWTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.26. Additionally, TWTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Twitter Inc. [TWTR] managed to generate an average of -$206,477 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Twitter Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Earnings analysis for Twitter Inc. [TWTR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Twitter Inc. go to 40.22%.

Insider trade positions for Twitter Inc. [TWTR]

There are presently around $42,719 million, or 81.20% of TWTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWTR stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 73,589,731, which is approximately 8.036% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 69,725,001 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.74 billion in TWTR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.56 billion in TWTR stock with ownership of nearly -1.367% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Twitter Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 481 institutional holders increased their position in Twitter Inc. [NYSE:TWTR] by around 98,518,598 shares. Additionally, 465 investors decreased positions by around 78,645,464 shares, while 134 investors held positions by with 451,603,990 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 628,768,052 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWTR stock had 173 new institutional investments in for a total of 39,808,331 shares, while 110 institutional investors sold positions of 5,676,790 shares during the same period.