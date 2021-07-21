why Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $14.25

Hims & Hers Health Inc. [NYSE: HIMS] slipped around -0.87 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $8.69 at the close of the session, down -9.10%. The company report on July 13, 2021 that The Pandemic’s Impact on Americans’ Mental Health: New Hims & Hers Survey Shows 70% Remain Anxious Around Post-Pandemic ‘Normal’, Half Have Considered Therapy for the First Time.

Survey Examines How Living Through The COVID-19 Pandemic Has Negatively Impacted Overall Mental Health As Well As The Evolution Of Perceptions Around Mental Health Support.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), the multi-specialty telehealth platform that provides modern and personalized health and wellness experiences, in partnership with OnePoll has conducted a new survey to determine how Americans are feeling about returning to the normalities of pre-pandemic life as well as current perceptions of mental health support to gain a better understanding of the current climate and mental health needs during this transitional time.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. stock is now -40.48% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HIMS Stock saw the intraday high of $9.40 and lowest of $8.60 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 25.40, which means current price is +7.39% above from all time high which was touched on 02/08/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.49M shares, HIMS reached a trading volume of 6206916 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIMS shares is $14.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIMS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Hims & Hers Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Hims & Hers Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Truist analysts kept a Hold rating on HIMS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hims & Hers Health Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 32.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.65.

How has HIMS stock performed recently?

Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.84. With this latest performance, HIMS shares dropped by -21.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.92 for Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.29, while it was recorded at 9.28 for the last single week of trading, and 13.01 for the last 200 days.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for HIMS is now -2.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS] managed to generate an average of -$222,491 per employee.Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.10 and a Current Ratio set at 17.30.

Earnings analysis for Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HIMS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hims & Hers Health Inc. go to 45.70%.

Insider trade positions for Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS]

There are presently around $617 million, or 58.00% of HIMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIMS stocks are: THRIVE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 15,303,963, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; INSTITUTIONAL VENTURE MANAGEMENT XVI, LLC, holding 9,278,875 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $80.63 million in HIMS stocks shares; and INSTITUTIONAL VENTURE MANAGEMENT XV, LLC, currently with $80.63 million in HIMS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hims & Hers Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in Hims & Hers Health Inc. [NYSE:HIMS] by around 67,185,816 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 5,108,620 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 1,247,376 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,047,060 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIMS stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 64,930,737 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 4,420,338 shares during the same period.