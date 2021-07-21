Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [GRUB]. What else is Wall St. saying

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [NASDAQ: GRUB] loss -4.47% or -0.73 points to close at $15.59 with a heavy trading volume of 3017345 shares. The company report on July 12, 2021 that Grubhub Doubles Down On Its Commitment To Supporting Restaurants With The Grubhub Guarantee.

The Grubhub Guarantee helps restaurants by guaranteeing on-time delivery and the best prices for diners when they order from Grubhub.

Grubhub, a leading U.S. food-ordering and delivery marketplace, announced the Grubhub Guarantee, the company’s newest feature promising diners on-time delivery and the lowest price relative to competitors, or Grubhub will make it right with Grubhub Perks for free food.

It opened the trading session at $15.84, the shares rose to $15.86 and dropped to $15.50, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GRUB points out that the company has recorded -26.98% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 0.57% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.22M shares, GRUB reached to a volume of 3017345 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [GRUB]:

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on GRUB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRUB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36.

Trading performance analysis for GRUB stock

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [GRUB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.91. With this latest performance, GRUB shares dropped by -11.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRUB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.67 for Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [GRUB], while it was recorded at 16.21 for the last single week of trading.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [GRUB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [GRUB] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.24 and a Gross Margin at +24.58. Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.39.

Return on Total Capital for GRUB is now -0.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [GRUB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.64. Additionally, GRUB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.77.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.

An analysis of insider ownership at Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [GRUB]

130 institutional holders increased their position in Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [NASDAQ:GRUB] by around 31,557,914 shares. Additionally, 152 investors decreased positions by around 51,338,540 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 233,593,976 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 316,490,430 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRUB stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,185,180 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 13,617,222 shares during the same period.