Wall Street Analyst Initiated New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ]. What else is Wall St. saying

New Residential Investment Corp. [NYSE: NRZ] slipped around -0.3 points on Monday, while shares priced at $9.31 at the close of the session, down -3.12%. The company report on July 20, 2021 that New Residential Investment Corp. Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ, “New Residential” or the “Company”) announced that it will release its second quarter 2021 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2021 on Thursday, July 29, 2021 prior to the opening of the New York Stock Exchange.

In addition, management will host a conference call on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time. A copy of the earnings release will be posted to the Investor Relations section of New Residential’s website, www.newresi.com.

New Residential Investment Corp. stock is now -6.34% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NRZ Stock saw the intraday high of $9.46 and lowest of $8.98 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.48, which means current price is +3.67% above from all time high which was touched on 03/31/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.17M shares, NRZ reached a trading volume of 13212628 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NRZ shares is $12.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NRZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for New Residential Investment Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2020, representing the official price target for New Residential Investment Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on NRZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Residential Investment Corp. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for NRZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.21.

How has NRZ stock performed recently?

New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.96. With this latest performance, NRZ shares dropped by -12.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.17 for New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.46, while it was recorded at 9.63 for the last single week of trading, and 9.88 for the last 200 days.

New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.69 and a Gross Margin at +79.19. New Residential Investment Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -96.34.

Return on Total Capital for NRZ is now -1.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 511.49. Additionally, NRZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 81.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 271.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] managed to generate an average of -$248,872 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.

Earnings analysis for New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NRZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New Residential Investment Corp. go to -5.46%.

Insider trade positions for New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ]

There are presently around $1,811 million, or 43.00% of NRZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NRZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 36,716,083, which is approximately 1.494% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,312,311 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $263.59 million in NRZ stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $132.46 million in NRZ stock with ownership of nearly -3.087% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New Residential Investment Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 186 institutional holders increased their position in New Residential Investment Corp. [NYSE:NRZ] by around 18,592,027 shares. Additionally, 162 investors decreased positions by around 17,235,345 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 158,747,774 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 194,575,146 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NRZ stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,954,827 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 6,526,165 shares during the same period.