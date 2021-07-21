Wall Street Analyst Initiated Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH]. What else is Wall St. saying

Community Health Systems Inc. [NYSE: CYH] jumped around 1.36 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $15.59 at the close of the session, up 9.56%. The company report on July 15, 2021 that Community Health Systems to Webcast Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call.

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) announced that it will webcast its second quarter 2021 conference call.

The Company will issue a press release announcing its results on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, after the regular close of trading. The conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. Central time, 11:00 a.m. Eastern time, on Thursday, July 29, 2021. A live webcast of the conference call will be available online at www.chs.net. To listen to the live call, please go to the web site at least 15 minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for approximately 30 days.

Community Health Systems Inc. stock is now 109.83% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CYH Stock saw the intraday high of $16.41 and lowest of $14.90 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.04, which means current price is +122.40% above from all time high which was touched on 06/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.12M shares, CYH reached a trading volume of 3211291 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYH shares is $12.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYH stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for Community Health Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $12 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Community Health Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $11 to $18, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on CYH stock. On April 30, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CYH shares from 4.10 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Community Health Systems Inc. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for CYH in the course of the last twelve months was 1.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has CYH stock performed recently?

Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.17. With this latest performance, CYH shares gained by 5.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 346.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.34 for Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.15, while it was recorded at 14.93 for the last single week of trading, and 10.52 for the last 200 days.

Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.89 and a Gross Margin at +4.89. Community Health Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.33.

Return on Total Capital for CYH is now 4.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.51. Additionally, CYH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 114.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 80.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] managed to generate an average of $7,300 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Community Health Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CYH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Community Health Systems Inc. go to 12.53%.

Insider trade positions for Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH]

There are presently around $1,705 million, or 84.20% of CYH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,591,150, which is approximately 10.562% of the company’s market cap and around 4.10% of the total institutional ownership; FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, holding 11,001,957 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $171.52 million in CYH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $123.29 million in CYH stock with ownership of nearly 7.795% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Community Health Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in Community Health Systems Inc. [NYSE:CYH] by around 18,626,207 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 17,576,029 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 73,156,138 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 109,358,374 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYH stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,737,676 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 4,316,527 shares during the same period.