Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN] moved up 5.30: Why It’s Important

Synthetic Biologics Inc. [AMEX: SYN] traded at a high on 07/20/21, posting a 5.30 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.53. The company report on June 29, 2021 that Synthetic Biologics Provides Update on SYN-020 Intestinal Alkaline Phosphatase Phase 1 Single-Ascending Dose Clinical Trial.

Orally Administered SYN-020 Observed to be Well Tolerated in Healthy Volunteers; A Second Phase 1 Multiple-Ascending Dose Study is on Track to Begin in Q3 2021.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE American: SYN), a diversified clinical-stage company leveraging the microbiome to develop therapeutics designed to prevent and treat gastrointestinal (GI) diseases in areas of high unmet need, announced that patient dosing and observation has been completed in its Phase 1, open label, single-ascending dose (SAD) clinical trial of SYN-020 intestinal alkaline phosphatase (IAP). The Phase 1 SAD study enrolled 24 healthy adult volunteers into four cohorts with SYN-020 given orally as single doses ranging from 5 mg to 150 mg daily. Analyses of preliminary data demonstrated that SYN-020 maintained a favorable safety profile, was well tolerated at all dose levels, and no adverse events were attributed to the study drug. No serious adverse events were reported.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3097886 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Synthetic Biologics Inc. stands at 6.77% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.21%.

The market cap for SYN stock reached $69.98 million, with 132.04 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.88M shares, SYN reached a trading volume of 3097886 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN]?

FBR & Co. have made an estimate for Synthetic Biologics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, FBR Capital raised their target price from $10 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2016, representing the official price target for Synthetic Biologics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while FBR Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on SYN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synthetic Biologics Inc. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

How has SYN stock performed recently?

Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.58. With this latest performance, SYN shares dropped by -14.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.38 for Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5607, while it was recorded at 0.5073 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5661 for the last 200 days.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for SYN is now -113.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -87.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -89.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -78.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.89. Additionally, SYN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN] managed to generate an average of -$1,004,300 per employee.Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 37.10 and a Current Ratio set at 37.10.

Insider trade positions for Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN]

There are presently around $5 million, or 6.50% of SYN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,348,372, which is approximately 6045.962% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,014,798 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.07 million in SYN stocks shares; and MSD PARTNERS, L.P., currently with $0.51 million in SYN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Synthetic Biologics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in Synthetic Biologics Inc. [AMEX:SYN] by around 8,001,292 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 1,341,772 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 826,436 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,516,628 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYN stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,255,710 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 1,326,227 shares during the same period.