Support.com Inc. [SPRT] stock Downgrade by Northland Capital analyst, price target now $2.50

Support.com Inc. [NASDAQ: SPRT] traded at a high on 07/20/21, posting a 2.73 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.51. The company report on July 7, 2021 that Support.com Joins Russell Microcap Index.

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT), a leader in customer and technical support solutions delivered by home-based employees, announced that as part of the annual reconstitution of the Russell stock indexes, Support.com had been selected to join the Russell Microcap® Index, effective on June 28, 2021, according to the FTSE Russell website.

Membership in the Russell Microcap® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 17160471 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Support.com Inc. stands at 17.55% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.20%.

The market cap for SPRT stock reached $112.80 million, with 20.20 million shares outstanding and 15.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.49M shares, SPRT reached a trading volume of 17160471 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Support.com Inc. [SPRT]?

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Support.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 30, 2015. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2015, representing the official price target for Support.com Inc. stock. On August 01, 2013, analysts increased their price target for SPRT shares from 5.75 to 6.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Support.com Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for SPRT in the course of the last twelve months was 53.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.90.

How has SPRT stock performed recently?

Support.com Inc. [SPRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.62. With this latest performance, SPRT shares gained by 12.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 106.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 206.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.93 for Support.com Inc. [SPRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.59, while it was recorded at 4.22 for the last single week of trading, and 2.85 for the last 200 days.

Support.com Inc. [SPRT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Support.com Inc. [SPRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.12 and a Gross Margin at +34.07. Support.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.02.

Return on Total Capital for SPRT is now 0.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Support.com Inc. [SPRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.18. Additionally, SPRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Support.com Inc. [SPRT] managed to generate an average of $572 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.13.Support.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.90 and a Current Ratio set at 7.90.

Earnings analysis for Support.com Inc. [SPRT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Support.com Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Support.com Inc. [SPRT]

There are presently around $21 million, or 51.30% of SPRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPRT stocks are: FONDREN MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 1,301,874, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.30% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 831,549 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.75 million in SPRT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.72 million in SPRT stock with ownership of nearly -7.635% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Support.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Support.com Inc. [NASDAQ:SPRT] by around 551,556 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 838,745 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 3,260,908 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,651,209 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPRT stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 334,729 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 605,583 shares during the same period.