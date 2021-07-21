Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN] is 185.93% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sesen Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: SESN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.78% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.52%. The company report on July 20, 2021 that Sesen Bio and Qilu Pharmaceutical Announce Enrollment of First Patient in Clinical Trial for Vicineum™ in China.

Anticipated submission of product market application for Vicineum in China in 2022, with potential approval in 2023.

Sesen Bio (Nasdaq: SESN), a late-stage clinical company developing targeted fusion protein therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer, and its partner in Greater China, Qilu Pharmaceutical, announced that the first patient has been enrolled in China in the clinical trial to assess the efficacy and safety of Vicineum in patients with BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). The milestone comes only four months after the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for Vicineum was approved by the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), which triggered a $3M milestone payment from Qilu Pharmaceutical, the first of $23M in potential milestone payments to Sesen Bio.

Over the last 12 months, SESN stock rose by 394.24%. The average equity rating for SESN stock is currently 1.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $651.18 million, with 173.29 million shares outstanding and 173.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.51M shares, SESN stock reached a trading volume of 4401096 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Sesen Bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 11, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sesen Bio Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for SESN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 42.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 64.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65.

SESN Stock Performance Analysis:

Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.52. With this latest performance, SESN shares dropped by -11.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 141.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 394.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SESN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.46 for Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.69, while it was recorded at 3.81 for the last single week of trading, and 2.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sesen Bio Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN] shares currently have an operating margin of -287.09. Sesen Bio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -199.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN] managed to generate an average of -$829,519 per employee.Sesen Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.30 and a Current Ratio set at 7.30.

Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $155 million, or 24.00% of SESN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SESN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,195,552, which is approximately 22.091% of the company’s market cap and around 0.03% of the total institutional ownership; TRV GP, LLC, holding 4,091,591 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.79 million in SESN stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $14.47 million in SESN stock with ownership of nearly 28.749% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sesen Bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in Sesen Bio Inc. [NASDAQ:SESN] by around 17,532,369 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 5,014,701 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 17,678,322 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,225,392 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SESN stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,026,110 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 1,682,915 shares during the same period.