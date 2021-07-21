Raymond James lifts ConocoPhillips [COP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

ConocoPhillips [NYSE: COP] jumped around 0.77 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $54.47 at the close of the session, up 1.43%. The company report on July 13, 2021 that ConocoPhillips Announces Quarterly Dividend.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) announced a quarterly dividend of 43 cents per share, payable Sept. 1, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on July 26, 2021.

ConocoPhillips stock is now 36.21% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. COP Stock saw the intraday high of $55.25 and lowest of $53.28 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 63.57, which means current price is +39.03% above from all time high which was touched on 07/01/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.65M shares, COP reached a trading volume of 9312882 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ConocoPhillips [COP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COP shares is $71.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COP stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for ConocoPhillips shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2021, representing the official price target for ConocoPhillips stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ConocoPhillips is set at 1.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for COP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.00.

How has COP stock performed recently?

ConocoPhillips [COP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.39. With this latest performance, COP shares dropped by -5.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.22 for ConocoPhillips [COP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.42, while it was recorded at 55.68 for the last single week of trading, and 48.03 for the last 200 days.

ConocoPhillips [COP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ConocoPhillips [COP] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.75 and a Gross Margin at -3.44. ConocoPhillips’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.39.

Return on Total Capital for COP is now -3.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ConocoPhillips [COP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.12. Additionally, COP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ConocoPhillips [COP] managed to generate an average of -$278,454 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.ConocoPhillips’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for ConocoPhillips [COP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ConocoPhillips go to -1.80%.

Insider trade positions for ConocoPhillips [COP]

There are presently around $57,159 million, or 79.10% of COP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 110,012,168, which is approximately -5.682% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 107,145,130 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.84 billion in COP stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $4.37 billion in COP stock with ownership of nearly 6.248% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ConocoPhillips stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 732 institutional holders increased their position in ConocoPhillips [NYSE:COP] by around 77,668,139 shares. Additionally, 723 investors decreased positions by around 110,241,255 shares, while 202 investors held positions by with 861,463,348 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,049,372,742 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COP stock had 188 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,111,365 shares, while 134 institutional investors sold positions of 26,378,051 shares during the same period.