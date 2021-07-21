ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] is 8.49% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ON Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ: ON] price surged by 2.07 percent to reach at $0.72. The company report on July 16, 2021 that ON Semiconductor to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Company provides conference call details.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (Nasdaq: ON) plans to announce its financial results for the second quarter, which ended July 2, 2021, before the market opens on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.

A sum of 7245484 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.74M shares. ON Semiconductor Corporation shares reached a high of $35.935 and dropped to a low of $34.37 until finishing in the latest session at $35.51.

The one-year ON stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.44. The average equity rating for ON stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ON shares is $45.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ON stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for ON Semiconductor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2021, representing the official price target for ON Semiconductor Corporation stock. On February 02, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ON shares from 38 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ON Semiconductor Corporation is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for ON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for ON in the course of the last twelve months was 25.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

ON Stock Performance Analysis:

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.36. With this latest performance, ON shares dropped by -0.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.74 for ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.63, while it was recorded at 35.88 for the last single week of trading, and 35.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ON Semiconductor Corporation Fundamentals:

ON Semiconductor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

ON Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ON Semiconductor Corporation go to 9.95%.

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,261 million, or 97.60% of ON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ON stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 41,694,679, which is approximately 2.072% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,136,041 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.35 billion in ON stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.32 billion in ON stock with ownership of nearly 1.207% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ON Semiconductor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 262 institutional holders increased their position in ON Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ:ON] by around 46,834,053 shares. Additionally, 238 investors decreased positions by around 59,937,276 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 294,842,964 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 401,614,293 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ON stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,911,465 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 10,932,733 shares during the same period.