NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRBO] moved up 40.78: Why It’s Important

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: NRBO] jumped around 1.15 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $3.97 at the close of the session, up 40.78%. The company report on July 12, 2021 that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ Shareholders Elect Hyung Heon Kim and Andrew I. Koven to NeuroBo’s Board of Directors.

Experienced Leaders Bring More Than 30 Years of Industry Expertise.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRBO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing multimodal disease-modifying therapies for viral, neuropathic and neurodegenerative diseases, announced the results of the elections conducted at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders, held Friday July 9, 2021, during which Hyung Heon Kim and Andrew I. Koven were elected to the Company’s Board of Directors.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now -24.38% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NRBO Stock saw the intraday high of $5.63 and lowest of $3.78 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.04, which means current price is +47.04% above from all time high which was touched on 01/06/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 336.60K shares, NRBO reached a trading volume of 125220477 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRBO]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.49 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

How has NRBO stock performed recently?

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRBO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.03. With this latest performance, NRBO shares gained by 21.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRBO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.21 for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRBO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.06, while it was recorded at 3.03 for the last single week of trading, and 4.59 for the last 200 days.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRBO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.70 and a Current Ratio set at 14.70.

Insider trade positions for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRBO]

There are presently around $6 million, or 39.70% of NRBO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NRBO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 684,312, which is approximately 2679.158% of the company’s market cap and around 38.41% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 226,013 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.9 million in NRBO stocks shares; and JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC, currently with $0.69 million in NRBO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

20 institutional holders increased their position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:NRBO] by around 1,001,519 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 265,493 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 235,358 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,502,370 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NRBO stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 277,429 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 256,040 shares during the same period.