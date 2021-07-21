MKM Partners slashes price target on Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] – find out why.

Southwest Airlines Co. [NYSE: LUV] traded at a high on 07/20/21, posting a 6.04 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $51.43. The company report on July 15, 2021 that Southwest Airlines to Discuss Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 22, 2021.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) invites you to listen to a live webcast of its second quarter 2021 financial results. Details are as follows:.

When:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12727503 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Southwest Airlines Co. stands at 3.76% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.56%.

The market cap for LUV stock reached $31.55 billion, with 591.00 million shares outstanding and 589.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.37M shares, LUV reached a trading volume of 12727503 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUV shares is $69.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Southwest Airlines Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $44 to $66. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Southwest Airlines Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $68, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on LUV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwest Airlines Co. is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.39.

How has LUV stock performed recently?

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.27. With this latest performance, LUV shares dropped by -6.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.19 for Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.65, while it was recorded at 50.72 for the last single week of trading, and 52.15 for the last 200 days.

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] shares currently have an operating margin of -52.09 and a Gross Margin at -30.80. Southwest Airlines Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.97.

Return on Total Capital for LUV is now -27.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 137.44. Additionally, LUV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 131.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] managed to generate an average of -$54,407 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Southwest Airlines Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Insider trade positions for Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]

There are presently around $23,904 million, or 80.10% of LUV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LUV stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 58,976,270, which is approximately -9.565% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 51,951,706 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.67 billion in LUV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.12 billion in LUV stock with ownership of nearly -4.051% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Southwest Airlines Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 502 institutional holders increased their position in Southwest Airlines Co. [NYSE:LUV] by around 48,136,155 shares. Additionally, 488 investors decreased positions by around 31,644,086 shares, while 177 investors held positions by with 385,007,456 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 464,787,697 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LUV stock had 158 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,382,569 shares, while 109 institutional investors sold positions of 3,270,490 shares during the same period.