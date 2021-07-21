Market cap of Red Cat Holdings Inc. [RCAT] reaches 97.07M – now what?

Red Cat Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: RCAT] gained 1.22% or 0.05 points to close at $4.15 with a heavy trading volume of 4290422 shares. The company report on July 19, 2021 that Red Cat Holdings, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) (“Red Cat” or the “Company”) a technology provider to the drone industry, announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 13,333,334 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $4.50 per share, for gross proceeds of approximately $60,000,000, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45 day option to purchase up to an additional 2,000,000 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments at the offering price, less the underwriting discount.

The offering is expected to close on July 21, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

It opened the trading session at $4.15, the shares rose to $4.28 and dropped to $4.00, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RCAT points out that the company has recorded 25.76% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -668.52% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.92M shares, RCAT reached to a volume of 4290422 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Red Cat Holdings Inc. [RCAT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Red Cat Holdings Inc. is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27.73.

Trading performance analysis for RCAT stock

Red Cat Holdings Inc. [RCAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.82. With this latest performance, RCAT shares gained by 48.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 260.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.58 for Red Cat Holdings Inc. [RCAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.13, while it was recorded at 5.05 for the last single week of trading, and 3.02 for the last 200 days.

Red Cat Holdings Inc. [RCAT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Red Cat Holdings Inc. [RCAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -410.74 and a Gross Margin at +19.45. Red Cat Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -410.74.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Red Cat Holdings Inc. [RCAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 59.02. Additionally, RCAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Red Cat Holdings Inc. [RCAT] managed to generate an average of -$150,831 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Red Cat Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.