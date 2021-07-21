Market cap of Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. [MTSL] reaches 22.02M – now what?

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. [NASDAQ: MTSL] plunged by -$0.85 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $5.22 during the day while it closed the day at $4.84. The company report on June 16, 2021 that MTS Announces 2021 Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to Approve Merger with SharpLink, Inc. and Related Proposals.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTS) (Nasdaq Capital Market: MTSL), a global provider of telecommunications expense management (TEM), call accounting and contact center software, announced that it will hold an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. (Israel time) at the offices of Ephraim Abramson & Co., Law Offices, 52 Menahem Begin Rd., Sonol Tower, 12th Floor, Tel Aviv, 6713701, Israel. The primary purpose of the meeting will be to approve the merger and related transactions (collectively, the “Transaction”) with SharpLink, Inc. (“SharpLink”), a leading online technology company that works with sports leagues, fantasy sports sites and sports media companies to connect fans to relevant and timely betting content sourced from its sportsbook partners.

The agenda of the Meeting is as follows:.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. stock has also gained 15.79% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MTSL stock has inclined by 65.75% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 77.29% and gained 212.26% year-on date.

The market cap for MTSL stock reached $22.02 million, with 6.26 million shares outstanding and 3.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.67M shares, MTSL reached a trading volume of 6403649 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. [MTSL]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTSL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33.

MTSL stock trade performance evaluation

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. [MTSL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.79. With this latest performance, MTSL shares gained by 73.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 77.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 214.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTSL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.10 for Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. [MTSL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.10, while it was recorded at 4.57 for the last single week of trading, and 2.41 for the last 200 days.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. [MTSL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. [MTSL] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.86 and a Gross Margin at +55.33. Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.25.

Return on Total Capital for MTSL is now -15.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -69.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -69.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. [MTSL] managed to generate an average of -$74,083 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. [MTSL]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. [NASDAQ:MTSL] by around 40,900 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 16,343 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 160,424 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 217,667 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTSL stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 16,343 shares during the same period.