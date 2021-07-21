Market cap of iBio Inc. [IBIO] reaches 283.24M – now what?

iBio Inc. [AMEX: IBIO] price plunged by -7.09 percent to reach at -$0.1. The company report on July 16, 2021 that iBio Reports Successful Preclinical Immunization Studies with Next-Gen Nucleocapsid COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate.

iBio, Inc. (NYSEA:IBIO) (“iBio” or the “Company”), a biotech innovator and biologics contract manufacturing organization, announced that preclinical studies of IBIO-202, its subunit vaccine candidate that targets the nucleocapsid protein (“N protein”) of SARS-CoV-2, demonstrated a robust, antigen-specific, memory T-cell response.

Data on commercially available COVID-19 vaccines – all of which target the spike protein (“S protein”) – suggests that neutralizing titers are effective, but likely to wane over time. In addition, the robustness of T-cell priming and cellular immunity achieved by S protein-directed vaccines may not be sufficient to create a durable immune response, especially in the context of emerging variant strains of the virus. In contrast, the N protein gene is more conserved and stable than the spike, with 90% amino acid homology and fewer mutations over time. Notably, the SARS-CoV-2 N protein shares substantial sequence conservation with the nucleocapsid of other coronaviruses.

A sum of 8814375 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.53M shares. iBio Inc. shares reached a high of $1.41 and dropped to a low of $1.30 until finishing in the latest session at $1.31.

Guru’s Opinion on iBio Inc. [IBIO]:

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for iBio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 26, 2020, representing the official price target for iBio Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iBio Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 94.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

IBIO Stock Performance Analysis:

iBio Inc. [IBIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.96. With this latest performance, IBIO shares dropped by -14.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.65 for iBio Inc. [IBIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4688, while it was recorded at 1.3360 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5918 for the last 200 days.

Insight into iBio Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iBio Inc. [IBIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -854.88. iBio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1003.60.

Return on Total Capital for IBIO is now -23.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, iBio Inc. [IBIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 58.12. Additionally, IBIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, iBio Inc. [IBIO] managed to generate an average of -$4,109,750 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.iBio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.60 and a Current Ratio set at 17.70.

iBio Inc. [IBIO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $58 million, or 20.60% of IBIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IBIO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,432,756, which is approximately 33.328% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,562,633 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.84 million in IBIO stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $4.39 million in IBIO stock with ownership of nearly 35.608% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in iBio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in iBio Inc. [AMEX:IBIO] by around 14,934,776 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 934,673 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 28,473,521 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,342,970 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IBIO stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 371,168 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 240,777 shares during the same period.