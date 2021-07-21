Market cap of Datasea Inc. [DTSS] reaches 60.36M – now what?

Datasea Inc. [NASDAQ: DTSS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -37.87% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.48%. The company report on July 20, 2021 that Datasea Announces Pricing of $8.48 Million Registered Direct Offering.

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) (“Datasea”), a technology company engaged in providing smart security solutions, smart hardware and education-related technologies in China, announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with certain institutional investors for a registered direct offering of securities with gross proceeds of $8,480,425.92, before payment of commissions and expenses. The closing of the offering is expected to take place on or about July 22, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

In connection with the offering, the Company will issue 2,436,904 shares of common stock in a registered offering, at a purchase price of $3.48 per share. Concurrently in a private placement, for each common share purchased by an investor, such investor will receive from the Company 0.45 unregistered warrants to purchase one common share each. The warrants have an exercise price of $4.48 per share, will be exercisable on the date of issuance, and will expire two and one-half years from the date of issuance.

Over the last 12 months, DTSS stock rose by 41.97%.

The market cap for the stock reached $60.36 million, with 21.47 million shares outstanding and 6.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.15M shares, DTSS stock reached a trading volume of 5025981 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Datasea Inc. [DTSS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Datasea Inc. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for DTSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 37.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 30.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

DTSS Stock Performance Analysis:

Datasea Inc. [DTSS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.48. With this latest performance, DTSS shares gained by 10.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DTSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.83 for Datasea Inc. [DTSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.69, while it was recorded at 3.83 for the last single week of trading, and 2.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Datasea Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Datasea Inc. [DTSS] shares currently have an operating margin of -134.65 and a Gross Margin at +81.86. Datasea Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -131.70.

Return on Total Capital for DTSS is now -36.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -37.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Datasea Inc. [DTSS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.72. Additionally, DTSS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Datasea Inc. [DTSS] managed to generate an average of -$32,125 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Datasea Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Datasea Inc. [DTSS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.30% of DTSS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DTSS stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 38,567, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 69.85% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 15,536 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43000.0 in DTSS stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $29000.0 in DTSS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Datasea Inc. [NASDAQ:DTSS] by around 55,607 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 42,900 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 32,124 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,383 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DTSS stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 54,103 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 42,900 shares during the same period.