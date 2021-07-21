Market cap of Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV] reaches 6.33B – now what?

Churchill Capital Corp IV [NYSE: CCIV] surged by $2.08 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $24.74 during the day while it closed the day at $24.28. The company report on July 20, 2021 that The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of CCIV, ATHA and REKR.

The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)Class Period: January 11, 2021 – February 22, 2021Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 30, 2021.

Churchill Capital Corp IV stock has also loss -6.29% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CCIV stock has inclined by 31.60% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 35.64% and gained 142.56% year-on date.

The market cap for CCIV stock reached $6.33 billion, with 261.62 million shares outstanding and 207.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.83M shares, CCIV reached a trading volume of 12090832 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Churchill Capital Corp IV is set at 1.74 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

CCIV stock trade performance evaluation

Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.29. With this latest performance, CCIV shares gained by 3.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.64% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.30 for Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.10, while it was recorded at 23.20 for the last single week of trading, and 19.78 for the last 200 days.

Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Churchill Capital Corp IV’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV]: Insider Ownership positions

173 institutional holders increased their position in Churchill Capital Corp IV [NYSE:CCIV] by around 19,240,694 shares. Additionally, 124 investors decreased positions by around 110,102,058 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 105,362,599 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,980,153 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCIV stock had 154 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,396,989 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 88,726,079 shares during the same period.