Market cap of 23andMe Holding Co. [ME] reaches 3.87B – now what?

23andMe Holding Co. [NASDAQ: ME] price plunged by -1.99 percent to reach at -$0.19. The company report on June 21, 2021 that Industry Leaders Join 23andMe Board of Directors.

Dr. Valerie Montgomery Rice and Peter Taylor Join 23andMe’s Board as the Company Sets to Accelerate Personalized Healthcare Based on Human Genetics.

23andMe Holding Co. (Nasdaq: ME) (“23andMe”), a leading consumer genetics and research company, announced that, following the June 16 closing of the previously announced business combination between 23andMe, Inc. and VG Acquisition Corp. (“VGAC”), Dr. Valerie Montgomery Rice, the president and dean of Morehouse School of Medicine, became a member of its board of directors, joining Peter Taylor, president of the ECMC Foundation, along with Evan Lovell, Chief Investment Officer of the Virgin Group, and the five board members of 23andMe, Inc.

A sum of 2964173 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.48M shares. 23andMe Holding Co. shares reached a high of $9.77 and dropped to a low of $9.21 until finishing in the latest session at $9.36.

Guru’s Opinion on 23andMe Holding Co. [ME]:

Citigroup have made an estimate for 23andMe Holding Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 23andMe Holding Co. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for ME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

ME Stock Performance Analysis:

23andMe Holding Co. [ME] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.30. With this latest performance, ME shares dropped by -25.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.41% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.93 for 23andMe Holding Co. [ME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.59, while it was recorded at 9.85 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into 23andMe Holding Co. Fundamentals:

23andMe Holding Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

23andMe Holding Co. [ME] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $134 million, or 17.30% of ME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ME stocks are: SOROBAN CAPITAL PARTNERS LP with ownership of 2,028,935, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 1,143,548 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.7 million in ME stocks shares; and 683 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $9.63 million in ME stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 23andMe Holding Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in 23andMe Holding Co. [NASDAQ:ME] by around 9,002,319 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 15,200,618 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 9,895,516 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,307,421 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ME stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,353,883 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 8,792,803 shares during the same period.