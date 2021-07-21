Market Analysts see Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG] gaining to $7. Time to buy?

Orbital Energy Group Inc. [NASDAQ: OEG] traded at a high on 07/20/21, posting a 14.22 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.66. The company report on July 20, 2021 that Orbital Energy Group Subsidiary, Gibson Technical Services, Awarded Three-State Project By Charter Communications.

Project to Construct 8,600 Miles of Rural Broadband Across Three U.S. States.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) (“OEG”) announced that its subsidiary, Gibson Technical Services (“GTS”), has been awarded a project (the “Project”) from Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) (“Charter”) for approximately 8,600-miles of “full-service construction” across three U.S. states: Louisiana, Alabama, and North Carolina.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9984008 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Orbital Energy Group Inc. stands at 10.83% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.70%.

The market cap for OEG stock reached $248.24 million, with 44.56 million shares outstanding and 43.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.96M shares, OEG reached a trading volume of 9984008 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG]?

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Orbital Energy Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Orbital Energy Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4 to $12, while B. Riley Securities kept a Buy rating on OEG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Orbital Energy Group Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for OEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65.

How has OEG stock performed recently?

Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.83. With this latest performance, OEG shares gained by 2.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 613.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.03 for Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.25, while it was recorded at 4.13 for the last single week of trading, and 3.88 for the last 200 days.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG] shares currently have an operating margin of -74.85 and a Gross Margin at +6.12. Orbital Energy Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -79.03.

Return on Total Capital for OEG is now -63.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -80.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -100.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 144.27. Additionally, OEG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG] managed to generate an average of -$106,891 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Orbital Energy Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OEG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Orbital Energy Group Inc. go to 25.00%.

Insider trade positions for Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG]

There are presently around $31 million, or 19.00% of OEG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OEG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,634,462, which is approximately 47.525% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 1,475,380 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.88 million in OEG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.78 million in OEG stock with ownership of nearly 1326.095% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Orbital Energy Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in Orbital Energy Group Inc. [NASDAQ:OEG] by around 3,851,739 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 2,568,327 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 243,392 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,663,458 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OEG stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,118,830 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 2,138,694 shares during the same period.